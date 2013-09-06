American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offering New Cosmetic Services

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The staff members at American Dental Care in Doylestown and Dr. Amish Patel take great pride in offering their patients all forms of oral health care. American Dental Care in Doylestown, a cosmetic dentist in Doylestown, approaches every patient with the same professionalism. However, every patient has unique needs and personalized dental care is a priority. Whether it is a routine cleaning or a root canal, the professionals at American Dental Care in Doylestown handle it all. Now, American Dental Care in Doylestown is offering patients some new cosmetic services.



In healthcare, the number one priority for practitioners is to keep patients healthy. The staff at American Dental Care in Doylestown always makes sure their patients are taking the appropriate actions in order to maintain great oral health. However, when individuals talk about a healthy smile, they usually are talking about more than just healthy gums and teeth. To most people, a healthy smile means straight, bright, and white teeth. Although many patients can maintain good oral hygiene and dental health, not everyone is blessed with straight white teeth.



Thankfully, the professionals at American Dental Care in Doylestown, a dentist in Bucks County, understand the importance of a great smile. After all, first impressions are everything and an individual with the confidence to show their great big smile will often make a good impression. A wide variety of options are now available for individuals looking to improve their smile. In fact, American Dental Care in Doylestown is now offering composite fillings, porcelain crowns, porcelain veneers, and teeth whitening services.



Teeth whitening services have dramatically increased over the past several years. There are many different forms of whitening and they are not all created equal. American Dental Care in Doylestown has educational videos available through their website that go into full detail about teeth whitening. The service most commonly offered at American Dental Care in Doylestown typically requires two visits. Once impressions of a patient’s teeth have been taken, custom trays are created. The trays are filled with a teeth whitening solution and worn by the patient. Dr. Amish Patel and the staff at American Dental Care in Doylestown are more than happy to discuss any cosmetic dentistry service.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



To learn more visit http://www.smileadc.com.