American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offering Smile Analysis

Many people avoid smiling at all costs, especially when laughing or when a picture is taken. It can be a major inconvenience when someone is uncomfortable with their teeth and therefor their smile. Teeth can be discolored, crooked, missing, have a gaps or spaces between them, become uneven, or have gums that are puffy or receded. These are the most common reasons that someone may avoid smiling. When taking the smile analysis from American Dental Care, a series of questions are asked about teeth, gums, dental work, and overall appearance of the patient’s teeth. American Dental Care offers a free consultation in their office, with no obligation.



Correcting problems with teeth can change a patient’s life forever. They can enjoy laughing, taking pictures, and not holding back from smiling. Some problems are an easy fix and can be corrected in one office visit. Others, such as crowns or bridges, may take more than a single office visit, but is well worth the time spent for the newly gained beautiful smile. If too much of a filling is showing and making the teeth appear gray, then in a single office visit the silver filling can be replaced with white composite filling. This can make a significant impact, especially on teeth closer to the front. As a dentist in Bucks County, American Dental Care has the facility and resources to fix and repair any dental problems. Patients can feel confident that they will walk out of the dentist office with a healthy, beautiful, white smile they can be proud of for years and years to come. It will make the patients feel very happy, and they can finally show it.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



To learn more visit http://www.smileadc.com.