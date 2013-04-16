American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offers Porcelain Veneers

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- American Dental Care in Doylestown, a full-service dentist in Buck County, PA, is now offering Porcelain Veneers. Veneers are very thin shells of porcelain that are tooth shaped, durable, and custom made for shape and color. The porcelain veneers are bonded to the front of the teeth to create a beautiful smile that is even in appearance. They can completely change and reshape the teeth and smile.



There are several reasons why American Dental Care can place porcelain veneers on teeth including providing a uniform, white smile, crooked teeth, misshapen teeth, discolored or stained teeth, teeth that are too large or too small, spaces, and chipped teeth. Porcelain has the same appearance as a natural tooth enamel and is not susceptible to decay. Porcelain is also a material that resists staining if normal brushing routines are maintained.



To apply the porcelain veneer, there is no need for a local anesthetic, unless the patient is unusually sensitive or nervous for the procedure. At American Dental Care, getting veneers usually requires two visits. On the first visit, the teeth are prepared by lightly buffing and shaping the surface, followed by an impression or mold for the new veneers. The shade of white of the new veneers will be chosen at this time by the patient and the dentist. On the second visit, the veneers will be applied using a special bonding cement and light beam to harden and set the bond. Veneers are considered to not be reversible due to the initial buffing and shaping of the teeth before the veneers are applied.



As with any dental care, proper brushing, flossing, and dental visits are recommended to prolong the life of the new veneers. Call American Dental Care today to consult with a dentist and start the path to a new, beautiful, and attractive smile.



About American Dental Care in Doylestown

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



