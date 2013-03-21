American Dental Care in Harrisburg Has Just Announced New Reasons to Floss Regularly

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- American Dental Care, a dentist in Harrisburg, PA, cares about their patients. In fact, one trip to American Dental Care’s website will provide access to a wealth of educational information. With more than fifteen videos on various forms of oral care, American Dental Care wants to make sure their patients have the information required to properly take care of their oral needs. That being said, flossing is often brought up during the course of a dental visit. However, complying with a routine flossing regime is often abandoned after a few weeks or even days from a dentist appointment. American Dental Care has just announced some new reasons to continue flossing regularly.



There is often a debate over which is more important to oral hygiene, brushing or flossing. However, the fact of the matter is that both are essential components to a healthy mouth. Brushing is very important to dental health because it helps to clear bacteria away from the surface of a tooth. Brushing is the primary method used for removing bacteria from the front, back, and top of a tooth. However, when it comes to the sides of a tooth, flossing is often the only way to effectively remove bacteria.



Inadequate dental care and failure to floss has been linked to a plethora of different diseases and disorders. Some of the more common problems that can arise due to a lack of flossing include: gum disease, periodontitis, and bad breath. However, there are more serious diseases associated with poor dental hygiene. Perhaps most concerning is heart disease, which has been associated with an excess of plaque and bacteria. A few of the less known problems related to excessive oral bacteria are low birth weights and premature delivery. The moral of the story is that flossing is an essential part of a good dental care plan. American Dental Care urges their patients to abide by a regimen that includes daily flossing and brushing.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com