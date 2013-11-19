American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Dental Implants This November

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Accidents occur far too often, and some of those accidents cause individuals to lose a few teeth. These accidents can be from falling off a bicycle, getting into a car accident, or being in the path of a fist. To help patients replace their teeth and allow them to feel confident in their smile, American Dental Care in Harrisburg is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for dental implants this November 2013. Dental implants require surgery and serve as a permanent solution for dentures. Patients won’t have to worry about eating or chewing and having discomfort or their dentures fall out with these implants.



Dental implants from American Dental Care in Harrisburg will not be completed in just one visit. Patients will have to make multiple trips to the office so the dentist can accurately take impressions and x-rays of the teeth. This way the dentist will know the shape of the mouth and the spacing in between the remaining teeth to make an implant. After the initial x-ray, patients will make an additional appointment to receive the implant—in a numbed mouth—and get confidence back in the way their smile looks.



During surgery, the dentist will implant a titanium root into the jaw bone. Titanium allows the tooth to remain durable for a long period of time and the implanted tooth will make the process of talking and biting more comfortable. Once patients see the finished product, they will be much more confident in their smile. Regular appointments will have to be made afterward so the dentist can ensure the implants are working properly and the mouth is responding correctly.



For more information about dental implants or to inquire on other cosmetic dentistry services offered by American Dental Care in Harrisburg, please contact 717-526-2011 or visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com.