American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Denture Procedures to Patients This Spring

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Individuals spend hours in front of the mirror focusing on their teeth. From brushing to flossing to smiling into the mirror, a smile is one thing a person cherishes most. Though the time spent caring for the teeth is extensive, circumstances arise where tissue becomes damaged, or accidents leave individuals without an arch of teeth. When teeth are missing, individuals lack self-esteem when smiling and showing their teeth. This spring, American Dental Care in Harrisburg is announcing they are now offering their services for denture procedures to restore the smiles of patients in need.



There are several kinds of dentures depending on a patient’s specific situation. When a few teeth in an arch have gone missing, patients can inquire on receiving partial dentures from a dentist near Mechanicsburg. Partial dentures will fill the gap between the missing teeth, effectively preventing other teeth from shifting. When the entire arch of teeth on the top or bottom of the mouth have gone missing, a complete denture will be necessary. Dentures are extremely durable, and is a very effective procedure to enhance facial tissues and the look of a smile.



Patients can choose whether they would like conventional or immediate dentures. Conventional requires patients to have their teeth removed, waiting for gum tissue to heal before inserting the dentures into the mouth. Immediate dentures are molded prior to tooth extraction, and placed in the mouth when an appointment is made with a cosmetic dentist in Harrisburg at American Dental Care. Patients may feel some discomfort and soreness for the first few weeks, which will subside as the individual become acclimated to their new teeth.



It is important to take care of the dentures, cleaning the appliances daily and maintaining quality oral practices. As years pass, repairs and readjustments may be necessary, as well. To hear more about their cosmetic dentistry services, or to make an appointment, please visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone, which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more, visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com.