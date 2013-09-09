American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Educational Video on First Pediatric Exam

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- American Dental Care in Harrisburg, a leading dentist in Harrisburg, is pleased to announce they have added another video to their growing educational video library. The newest video is about the first pediatric exam for a child and the importance of their experience.



The first pediatric dental exam for a child will set the stage for their experience at the dentist going forward. Getting a child into the dentist at an early age will not only increase their comfort level, but will start the relationship with their dentist at an early age. The very first appointment for the child should take place sometime between the age of 1 and by the time they lose their first tooth. Most dentists agree that the earlier the better to get the child acclimated to the environment. At the first appointment, the parent will usually sit in the chair with the child on their lap. The dentist or hygienist will count their teeth and show them all the instruments. The first appointment may or may not include a dental checkup or cleaning. It may just be an introduction. Going forward at the next appointment, the dentist or hygienist will clean the child’s teeth, apply fluoride, and take x-rays if needed. They will also talk to the parents about any oral habits the child may have like a pacifier, tongue thrusting, thumb sucking, or lip sucking. Any of these habits can effect the development of the child’s teeth. The dentist will also discuss proper nutrition and good oral hygiene habits, such as brushing and flossing.



When in need of a Harrisburg dentist, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg to set up an appointment for a pediatric dental visit. It’s important to start good habits early and they will discuss the importance of a check up and dental cleaning every 6 months.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com.