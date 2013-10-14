American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Emergency Dental Services This Fall 2013

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Accidents can happen at any time of the day and any day of the year. When accidents involve the teeth or any part of the mouth, it can cause infections and require immediate assistance to assess the situation. For those individuals that run into misfortunes and damage their teeth, American Dental Care in Harrisburg is announcing they are now offering emergency dental services for the fall 2013 season. Teeth are a sensitive area of the mouth and damages can result in an immense amount of pain. Without receiving prompt treatment for an emergency, potential patients are risking gum disease or infections in the mouth.



When individuals can barely open their mouth because of the pain or have a tooth knocked out as a result of a car accident or fist fight, there is still an opportunity for the tooth to be positioned back into the socket without much damage to the interior of the tooth. If an accident occurs and a person is frantically looking for a dentist near Mechanicsburg, PA, American Dental Care will provide their emergency services in an effort to limit the damage to nerves and blood vessels on the inside of the mouth.



Another common emergency is when individuals lose a filling or a crown. This can happen at any time. When biting into a chewy piece of candy or cake, a filling can become loose and fall out. The individual may end up swallowing the crown and need to have their mouth assessed as soon as possible to avoid walking around with a missing tooth. If the crown was found after dislodging from the mouth, patients can place the crown in a jar where further damage won’t ensue until they can make it to American Dental Care in Harrisburg, a leading dentist near Carlisle.



Damaged teeth can cause extreme pain and it is important to receive treatment after an accident as soon as possible. With the emergency services offered by American Dental Care in Harrisburg, patients will undergo punctual and quick procedures to ensure there is no further damage to the tooth. For more information about this service or to inquire about a potential emergency, please call 717-526-2011 today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com.