American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Porcelain Veneers

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- American Dental Care in Harrisburg is pleased to announce they are now offering porcelain veneers. Porcelain veneers are very thin pieces of porcelain that are custom made to fit on the front of the patients tooth.



Porcelain veneers are perfect for patients that would like to change the size, shape, or color of their natural teeth. Veneers can change the shape of teeth by making them longer, smoother, and larger to fill in any gaps between teeth. Veneers can be made from porcelain or a composite resin. Both materials are custom created in a dental laboratory and can be made to match and shade of white that the patient and their dentist choose. Patients usually need to make three trips to the dentist for the veneer process. The first appointment is to discuss the veneers with the dentist. The patient and dentist may discuss which teeth need veneers and if they are going to use porcelain or composite resin. The second appointment is to take impressions of the teeth and the third appointment is to apply the veneers.



To prepare the tooth, the dentist will need to remove a very thin layer from the front of the tooth. This layer that is removed is usually about the thickness of the veneer that will be placed on the tooth. Before the veneers are cemented on, the dentist will place them on the teeth to make sure they fit properly. If they don’t fit properly, the dentist can use tools in the office to file them to an exact fit. Once the tooth is prepared and the veneer is sure to fit properly, the dentist will apply a thin layer of cement to the tooth. The cement comes in varying shades and can be used to adjust the shade of the veneer. Once the cement and veneer have been applied, the dentist will use a special light to cure the cement, which will harden it very quickly. The final step involves removing any excess cement from the tooth and gums and making sure the veneers feel natural when the patient bites.



As a dentist in Hershey, PA, call American Dental Care in Harrisburg today to discuss dental veneers with a dentist. Within a couple weeks, the patient can be proud to smile with straight, smooth, and white teeth.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com