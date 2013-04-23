American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Root Canal Therapy

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- American Dental Care, a dentist in Harrisburg, PA, is now offering root canal therapy to their patients. A root canal is a procedure that is used to repair a tooth that is severely decayed. The procedure itself, involves removing the root and pulp of the tooth, cleaning it, and filling it with either a composite or silver filling.



There are several signs that a patient will need a root canal treatment. Although sometimes there are no symptoms, sometimes the patient can feel a severe toothache, extreme tooth sensitivity, gum tenderness and swelling, and darkening of the tooth itself. If these symptoms go untreated, the patients will risk severe infection, pain, and losing the tooth.



The root canal procedure is often thought to be a very painful experience, however, most patients say the discomfort is not any worse than getting a filling. The root canal treatment in the office takes longer because there are several more steps needed than a regular filling. Sometimes, it will require more than one office to complete the procedure. The first step of the root canal therapy at Harrisburg Smile is an x-ray to determine the shape of the root and to see if there are any infections present around the bone. It is very important to keep the area dry during the treatment, so the dentist will use special pieces of rubber around the tooth. After the root, pulp, and debris are removed from the tooth, the dentist will clean the inside with special root canal files. Once the tooth has been cleaned, the dentist will seal the hole using a filling of the patient’s choice. If an infection was present, the dentist may choose to put a medicine in the tooth and put in a temporary filling to keep out food and saliva until a permanent filling is placed at a later time.



For a few days after the procedure, the tooth may be sore and sensitive to hot and cold. Within a few days, these symptoms should disappear and the patient can continue a regular lifestyle.



