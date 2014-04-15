American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offering Root Canal Therapy to Patients

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Situations arise when a tooth or set of teeth lose their function, resulting in pain and an uneasy feeling for the individual. In a procedure that restores the tooth to its normal function, American Dental Care in Harrisburg is pleased to announce they are offering root canal therapy to their patients. When an individual is affected by nerve damage or decay in the pulp of the tooth, a root canal procedure is highly beneficial. It is the safest way to accurately restore the tooth without extraction.



When root canal therapy is needed, the dentist will numb the tooth, keeping it dry and free of saliva. If individuals suffer from sensitivity that has caused an enormous amount of pain, an injury that has caused trauma to the tooth and surrounding tissue, or toothache that doesn’t disappear, the procedure will fill decaying portions of the tooth pulp with medicated materials.



The procedure itself requires a few visits to the dentist near Carlisle. During the initial appointment, a sheet of rubber is placed around the tooth, in order to create an opening to place root canal files into the space one at a time. After the tooth and surrounding area has been cleaned, a reliable dentist from American Dental Care in Harrisburg will seal the opening with a permanent or temporary filling. Follow up appointments require the roots and cavities to be filled and sealed.



When receiving root canal therapy, it is recommended that a crown is placed in order to provide further protection. A procedure completed at American Dental Care in Harrisburg will keep the tooth healthy and functional for years to come. Of course, proper care is needed to maintain optimal performance of the affected teeth. Other restoration procedures include crowns, bridges, and dentures in Harrisburg. To hear more about their restoration services, please call 717-526-2011 or visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available. Their dentists and hygienists strive to exceed all of their patient’s expectations for the most comfortable visits to give one the smile they deserve. They work with each and every individual when it comes to dental insurance, benefits, and emergency scheduling. They value the well-being of everyone which is why they strive to further educate people about oral healthcare. So, contact American Dental Care in Harrisburg today for more information on all the latest services they offer.



To learn more visit http://www.harrisburgsmile.com.