American Dental Care in Harrisburg Now Offers Emergency Services

Harrisburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- American Dental Care in Harrisburg, a dentist in Harrisburg, is pleased to announce they are now offering Emergency Services. When a dental emergency happens, it is often crucial to see a dentist immediately to prevent any further damage and pain.



Some examples of dental emergencies include chipped or broken teeth, knocked out teeth, lost filling, lost crown, abscess, or injuries to the gums. If a tooth is completely knocked out of the mouth, then it is necessary to see a dentist as soon as possible. If the tooth is put back into the socket within one hour, then it has a chance to survive by reattaching to its own nerves and roots. As soon as the tooth is knocked out, it is important to keep the tooth from drying out by putting it back into the socket. If that is not possible, then putting it in some milk or water while on the way to the dentist may be enough to keep it from drying out and thus increasing its chance for survival.



Losing a crown or filling can be a very painful experience. Seeing a dentist immediately will prevent any further damage and reduce the pain dramatically. It is very important to not let any food or bacteria get in the tooth after a filling or crown has fallen out. Keep the area clean and if the crown has fallen out try to place it back on the tooth using a little toothpaste to help it adhere until arriving at the dentist. If an abscess develops, it is very important to see a dentist as soon as possible. An abscess is an infection and can not only cause serious damage to the surrounding root and nerve, but the infection can also spread throughout the body if left untreated. Rinsing with a salt-water solution will aid in alleviating some pain and killing some bacteria. Call American Dental Care in Harrisburg for any dental emergency to aid in preventing further damage.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Harrisburg is proud to have been providing individuals with only the highest quality of dental care available.



