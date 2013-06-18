American Dental Care in Hershey Now Offering Composite Fillings

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- American Dental Care in Hershey is pleased to announce they are now offering composite fillings in addition to several other types of fillings. Composite fillings are white in color so many patients prefer composite fillings for aesthetic purposes.



Dental fillings are offered in several different materials including gold, porcelain, silver, or composite. Composite fillings have many advantages and can be very versatile for different dental needs. Composite fillings, on average, have a life span that is only a third of that of metal fillings. Although they don’t last as long, patients still prefer composite fillings more than metal fillings for teeth that are highly visible. Composite fillings can be made to match the patient’s teeth color. Since all patients have different shades of teeth, the composite fillings can come in a variety of shades. Composite fillings also bond to teeth much better than a silver filling. The process for using composite fillings are a bit more complicated and time consuming, but the end result can be more pleasing to the patient. Composite fillings can also be used to fix chipped or broken teeth and restore them to their original appearance.



There are a few disadvantages that patients should be aware of, however, it’s usually not enough to sway them away from composite fillings. Composite fillings are not as durable and may not hold up as well under the pressure of biting and chewing. They also tend to take a little longer than silver fillings as they require a few more steps. These extra steps take longer; however, it increases the strength of the bond between the tooth and the filling. Even though composite fillings cost more than traditional silver fillings, they are an excellent option for patients that wish to conceal their fillings.



