American Dental Care in Hershey Now Offering Cosmetic Dental Procedures to Patients This Fall 2013

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- There comes a time in a person’s life when they are uncomfortable with their own smile. This may be due to discolored teeth, a wide space between the teeth, or if a front tooth is chipped; all of which can cause a person to inquire on quick procedures to help repair the teeth without causing further damage. American Dental Care in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce they will now be offering their expertise and services for cosmetic dental procedures for the fall 2013 season.



When looking for a prominent cosmetic dentist in Hershey, American Dental Care is at the top of the list. There are a variety of procedures they can perform with advanced equipment that provide for a pain free experience and give their patients a brighter smile with no further damage. Whether looking for tooth whitening procedures for discolored teeth, receive a filling for decaying teeth, or considering porcelain caps to enhance the overall structure of the tooth, these cosmetic dental procedures can be done by the specialists at American Dental Care.



Tooth decay and chipped teeth can now be repaired at an affordable cost, while patients will never feel a thing. The teeth will be numbed and the procedure will be completed in a timely manner, leaving the patients with a transformed smile and healthier teeth. With the opportunity to receive a filling or crown on a missing tooth, there is a procedure that will treat and cure all cosmetic concerns.



Additionally, the leading dentist in Hershey can provide patients with Invisalign, a product that performs the same functions as braces without the wiring and maintenance that braces require. While others won’t be able to tell someone is wearing Invisalign, this simple retainer-like treatement can help solve many vital issues within the mouth. These include overbites, crossbites, underbites, and abnormal spacing of the teeth. Invisalign helps straighten the teeth and are removable when they’re not needed, especially when eating and drinking.



There are many cosmetic services offered by American Dental Care that can make any patient comfortable and confident with their smiles. For more information regarding the cosmetic treatments in Hershey or to inquire on the cost, please call 717-534-1135 today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Hershey provides full service dental care for patients and is committed to providing the most knowledgeable staff and high quality service for everyone who walks through their doors. No matter what the appointment is for, Dr. Mo will provide the treatment and procedures necessary at the most affordable prices. American Dental Care in Hershey strives to make sure that each patient is comfortable and completely satisfied with the work that has been done.



To learn more visit http://www.hersheysmiles.com.