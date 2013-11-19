American Dental Care in Hershey Now Offering Root Canal Therapy This Fall

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- An injury can happen at any time that causes a tooth to start the process of decaying. A decaying tooth can cause various infections and diseases in the mouth, and proper treatment needs to done if an individual doesn’t want to permanently lose their tooth. In an effort of helping their valued patients treat an infected or decaying and damaged tooth, American Dental Care in Hershey is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for root canal therapy this fall 2013 season.



Without regular checkups at the dentist, a cavity could be too large that the only way to save the tooth from falling out is to perform a root canal. The procedure requires the numbing of the gums and an anesthetic is then injected into the gums to effectively numb the teeth and surrounding tissue. The decayed tooth is singled out with a piece of rubber, allowing the cosmetic dentist in Hershey to have access to the tooth requiring a root canal. Root canal therapy is the preferred and safe treatment for individuals suffering from a severe toothache, the inflammation or formation of an abscess on the tip of the root, or severe trauma that caused infections on the tooth.



Once the mouth is numbed and the dentist starts the procedure, a professional from American Dental Care in Hershey will go into the tissue and remove the pulp, as well as any bacteria or decay inside the canal of the tooth. Once the damage is removed, medicated fillings and root canal fillings are inserted into the canal to allow the tooth to resume its normal functions. After the procedure, the gums and mouth will remain numb for a few hours while the anesthetic wears off and the tooth may be prone to sensitivity. Patients have the option of receiving a crown to provide further stability and infection prevention to the tooth.



With the right treatment, root canal therapy will provide for a long-lasting tooth which prevents further complications. For more information regarding root canal therapy or to pose any questions about receiving a root canal to prevent a tooth from falling out, please call American Dental Care in Hershey at 717-534-1135 or visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Hershey provides full service dental care for patients and is committed to providing the most knowledgeable staff and high quality service for everyone who walks through their doors. No matter what the appointment is for, Dr. Mo will provide the treatment and procedures necessary at the most affordable prices. American Dental Care in Hershey strives to make sure that each patient is comfortable and completely satisfied with the work that has been done.



To learn more visit http://www.hersheysmiles.com.