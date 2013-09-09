American Dental Care in Hershey Now Offering Treatment for Periodontal Disease

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- American Dental Care in Hershey, a leader in dentures in Hershey, is pleased to announce they are now offering treatment for periodontal disease. Periodontal disease is also known as gum disease and affects the gums surrounding the teeth.



Periodontal disease will ultimately lead to tooth loss as the tissue that surrounds and protects the teeth start to deteriorate. This tissue damage is caused by bacteria growth in the mouth. During the early stages of periodontal disease, also known as gingivitis, the gums become red, swollen, and bleed easily. As gingivitis becomes worse, the gums and bones will start to pull away from the teeth, which will eventually lead to tooth loss. When the gums pull away from the tooth, it forms a pocket that will collect bacteria and debris. These pockets can become infected and the toxins that are released from the infection will continue to weaken and break down the bone and gum tissue. As the bone and gum tissue become weak, the teeth that were being held in place will start to become loose and fall out. Besides poor dental hygiene, there are some other factors that can lead to periodontal disease. These include hormonal changes, certain medications, smoking, illnesses, and a family history of dental disease.



Contact American Dental Care in Hershey for dental implants in Hershey or if showing any of the following symptoms: red, swollen, bleeding, or tender gums; bad taste in mouth that also leads to bad breath; loose teeth and receding gums; a change in the overall bite. Early detection is very important in treating periodontal disease. In most cases, periodontal disease is preventable using good oral hygiene. Proper brushing and flossing is a crucial step in preventing the disease. It’s also important to visit the dentist for scheduled cleaning and x rays. Eating a balanced diet low in sugars will also aid in prevention.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Hershey provides full service dental care for patients and is committed to providing the most knowledgeable staff and high quality service for everyone who walks through their doors. No matter what the appointment is for, Dr. Mo will provide the treatment and procedures necessary at the most affordable prices. American Dental Care in Hershey strives to make sure that each patient is comfortable and completely satisfied with the work that has been done.



To learn more visit http://www.hersheysmiles.com.