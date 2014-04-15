American Dental Care in Hershey Offering Dental Implants This Spring

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- A person’s smile is the one thing that has to look right. Despite the measures that individual’s take to ensure a healthy, beautiful smile, accidents occur where a noticeable tooth is extracted from its socket. This causes an enormous amount of pain, and individuals must make an appointment with a cosmetic dentist for reliable procedures that effectively restore the teeth. When in need of artificial teeth that are long lasting and durable, American Dental Care in Hershey is pleased to announce they are offering dental implants to their patients this spring.



If a tooth has become extracted, tissue damage can be a cause for concern, and adjacent teeth can begin to shift, altering the smile that individuals have worked so hard to maintain. Undergoing a procedure for a dental implant in Hershey will allow for a restored smile and enhanced facial tissues. Implants provide a fixed solution where just one tooth has become extracted, or a select few teeth. In a surgical procedure, titanium roots are placed into the jaw bone over the span of a few months. In order to be thorough in their dental care, American Dental Care in Hershey use several appointments to ensure the implants are placed comfortably into the mouth in order to prevent further damage.



Molds are taken at the initial visit to the dentist in Lebanon. This way, the professionals get an accurate grasp of available spacing for an implant. They will construct a tooth with the appropriate dimensions, and several fitting sessions may be required until it fits properly. The area of the mouth that needs attention will be numbed before the titanium root is implemented.



There will be some slight discomfort before getting accustomed to the implant, though once the patient’s mouth has healed, the implants provide strength and stability for enhanced chewing, speaking, and smiling. To hear more about their procedures, please call 717-534-1135.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Hershey provides full service dental care for patients and is committed to providing the most knowledgeable staff and high quality service for everyone who walks through their doors. No matter what the appointment is for, Dr. Mo will provide the treatment and procedures necessary at the most affordable prices. American Dental Care in Hershey strives to make sure that each patient is comfortable and completely satisfied with the work that has been done.



To learn more visit http://www.hersheysmiles.com.