American Dental Care Now Offering an Online Educational Video About a Childs First Dental Visit

It is recommended that a child have their first visit to the dentist by the age of 1. The first office visit usually involves the parent sitting in the chair with the child on their lap. The dentist will introduce all the dental tools and carefully check the child’s teeth for an early decay or potential problems with their gums or jaw. The first visit is very basic and is primarily to introduce the dentist and the child and start their relationship for future visits. It is important to choose a pediatric dentist for several reasons. A pediatric dentist will go to school for a couple years beyond dental school. The additional training and education revolves around children’s developing teeth and gums, child behavior, and the basic special needs of a children’s dentist. Not only are pediatric dentists trained specifically for the needs a child, but their office is often geared to make children more comfortable and at ease. The pediatric dental offices generally have children’s décor, more games and toys, and possibly TV’s with cartoons to distract the children and make them more comfortable.



Going to the dentist can be traumatizing for anyone and it’s important to start the experience off right to avoid any future problems. The pediatric dentist will discuss good oral hygiene, fluoride, teething, and any oral habits the child may have like thumb sucking. They will also recommend a check up every 6 months. This will not only keep the child’s teeth healthy, but it will help build a lasting relationship between the child and the dentist.



