American Dental Care Now Offering at Home Teeth Whitening Treatments

American Dental Care, a dentist in Hershey, PA, is pleased to announce that they are now offering at home teeth whitening treatments. Teeth whitening is a safe and effective way to brighten and beautify a smile. There are several methods to whiten teeth ranging from treatments in the dental office that take an hour, to at home treatments that can take several weeks to achieve the level of whiteness desired. American Dental Care will take a mold of the teeth and make a personal at home teeth whitening kit that can be used at the convenience of the patient.



There are several causes for tooth discoloration. The most common being tea, coffee, tobacco, wine, and cola drinks. There are some medications that can cause temporary discoloration of the tooth enamel such as tetracyclines. Also, the age of the tooth can have a big impact on the color of the tooth enamel. Generally after the age of 50, teeth become a pale yellow and lose their brightness and luster.



Once the at home whitening treatments provided by American Dental Care are complete, there are several methods that can be used to help maintain the whiteness of the teeth. There are several over the counter tooth pastes, rinses, and chewing gum that if used regularly will help maintain the level of whiteness on the teeth. There are also several natural methods that may be used, although these methods can be very harsh on the enamel of the tooth and must be used sparingly. For example, strawberries contain malic acid and if crushed, the pulp from the strawberries can be brushed on the teeth and left on for no more than five minutes. Malic acid is an effective way to whiten teeth, but should be used sparingly as it can lead to enamel damage if used more than a couple times per week.



