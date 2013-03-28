American Dental Care of Dover Is Now Offering Dental Implants

Dover, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- American Dental Care is proud to now offer patients dental implants. Patients can benefit from dental implants in a variety of ways. Although insurance may not cover implants, the advantages may be compelling enough to go forward with the process. A dental implant is used in cases where a tooth needs replacement. Implants are permanent, but they can be used with both fixed and removable teeth. The most common type of dental implant is surgically placed into a patients jawbone. Another, less common, type of implant is placed on the bone and is typically used when patients have surgical limitations with their jawbone.



Patients can benefit from dental implants in many ways. For example, implants feel and appear like real teeth. Dental implants will become permanently fixed to the jawbone. Additionally, the teeth for implants can be specifically designed to match existing color. Patients will often complain about dentures due to their loose-fitting. Many times patients with dentures opt for dental implants to improve comfort, speech, and other functionality. Eating with dentures is often reported as a reason for switching to implants. Another important advantage of dental implants is the ability to save the integrity of other teeth. When patients undergo the process of a dental bridge versus an implant, other teeth are used to create that bridge. Implants do not compromise any other teeth.



Sustainability and limited maintenance are a few other ways that patients can benefit from dental implants. Implants are incredibly durable and fairly easy to take care of. In fact, dental implants do not require any more care than natural teeth. Simply brushing and flossing can potentially allow dental implants to remain sustainable throughout the remainder of a patient’s life. The professionals at American Dental Care, dentist in Bear, DE, will be more than happy to discuss the full range of benefits involved with dental implants.



