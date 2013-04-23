American Dental Care of Dover Now Offering Educational Videos on Ceramic Reconstruction (CEREC)

Dover, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- American Dental Care, a dentist in Bear, DE, is pleased to announce a new addition to their growing educational video library. The video is about CEREC or Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics. CEREC is a software used in the dental office that includes 3D photography, CAD/CAM, which then implements perfect new ceramics for teeth made within minutes. These ceramics can include crowns, veneers, onlays, and inlays and can be milled using either a solid ceramic or a composite block.



The dentist will prepare the tooth by spraying a blue, anti-reflective contrast medium, which is then screened by a 3D camera and finally uploaded to the CEREC computer. The information received from this 3D imaging is sent to the milling machine. The milling machine will then make the restoration for the tooth either out of a solid ceramic or a composite. This part of the process takes anywhere from four minutes to twenty minutes depending on how complicated the restoration is. The milling machine uses diamond burs to cut the restoration out of the ceramic or composite block. The new restoration is then placed on the patients tooth using a resin cement. Since the resin cement will bond to both the natural tooth and the restoration, the patient will leave the office with a natural looking tooth that is permanent and natural feeling.



Since the CEREC system allows patients to leave the same day with perfect results, they often will come back soon to get more teeth restored. The process is easy and gives the patients instant gratification. The cost is usually the same for CEREC restoration compared to lab created restorations, however, the only advantage to lab created restoration is for a more exact color match to the patients tooth.



For more information, call American Dental Care today and set up an appointment with a CEREC dentist to see if a CEREC restoration is the right choice.



