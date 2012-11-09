American Direct Logistics LLC Now Offers White Glove Service for Many Items

Syosset, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- American Direct Logistic LLC now offers a "White Glove" service to complement their nationwide delivery and assembly service of fitness, training/strength equipment, home and office furniture, indoor and outdoor furniture, warehouse equipment and entertainment/gaming equipment. Our White Glove Service handles every aspect of the order from the manufacturers warehouse to the assembly/installation in your home, office or warehouse facility. According to Julius Binetti of American Direct Logistics LLC, this saves the customer time and money.



"When you make use of the White Glove Service, our company begins coordinating the order at the manufacturers warehouse. We continue through the coordination of the transportation to the desired location at the scheduled time. Our work isn't done until the assembly process is complete. This usually occurs on the agreed to date and time of delivery. When the assembler/installer leaves, you're ready to use your furniture or equipment right away," according to Mr. Binetti.



"One of the main benefits of using our treadmill assembly service, exercise bike assembly service or any White Glove service is cost savings. Using our service, customers save money as they don't have to hire one company to handle the transportation and another to handle delivery and assembly," Mr. Binetti explains. "The customer no longer has to spend time on the telephone attempting to arrange the transportation, delivery and assembly. White Glove does more than just fitness equipment, they also handle entertainment equipment, warehouse equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture as well as home and office equipment. "Our representatives arrange this in a short period of time," says Binetti.



According to Dr. Barbara Bushman, a Kinesiology professor at Missouri State University and a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, one should always use a professional for multi-station home-gym machines. Due to the many moving parts of the machine, injury may occur when the machine is improperly assembled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has declared the treadmill the exercise equipment most likely to cause injuries. "Any customer concerned about their safety and welfare would benefit from the use of our service as the assemblers/installers are skilled to do the job right to minimize the risk of injury," Mr. Binetti continues.



Mr. Binetti says customers tend to save money thanks to the low prices offered by American Direct Logistics LLC. "The company has consolidated buying power due to the number of customer orders which can be handled at one time. Binetti emphasizes " White Glove service rates vary by customer depending on many factors like weight, distance, etc," and he directs interested customers to his quote request page at http://americandirectlogistics.com/contact_us.htm.



"No matter what type of fitness equipment, furniture, warehouse equipment needs to be assembled/installed, contact American Direct Logistics LLC. This also includes indoor and outdoor furniture, leisure equipment and anything that says "assembly required". ADL's trained staff are available to assist with all delivery and assembly needs," Mr. Binetti states.



About American Direct Logistics LLC

American Direct Logistics LLC has over 65 years of combined experience in delivery, assembly of home fitness equipment, most gaming tables, indoor furniture, warehouse, leisure and outdoor products like barbeques, chaise lounges, tables, chairs etc. When a customer is in need of anything to be assembled like treadmills, exercise bikes, recumbent bikes, weight systems, strength systems or elliptical assembly, ADL can be of assistance. State of the art technology is used to coordinate the delivery and agreed to assembly date and arrival time frame with the customer. The company prides itself on competitive pricing and excellent customer service.