American Dog Club, a 20-Year Long Island NY Favorite, Opens New Puppy Store at Smith Haven Mall

Albertson, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- American Dog Club, a shop specializing in puppies has announced the opening of a new, second store in the Smith Haven Mall in the town of Lake Grove, New York, on Long Island.



The store also has an original location in Albertson at which it has been in business for 18 years. The shop previously had a location in the Roosevelt Field Mall but was moved out due to an expansion of department store Nordstroms.



Owner Elliot Gordon praised the management of Smith Haven Mall, stating that “everyone at Simon Properties has made us feel very much at home from day one and helped make our new store opening incredibly smooth and successful. A lot of hard work goes in to building out and opening a new location – and we couldn’t have done it without them. We’re thrilled that they invited us to be a part of Smith Haven Mall!” As a longtime professional in the industry, Gordon is also aware of the stigma puppy stores sometimes face, noted that his store’s long-established excellent reputation and many years of success in the Greater New York City and Long Island area is due to the fact that his puppies do not come from puppy mills. “We get our puppies from certified USDA-APHIS licensed breeders to assure proper compliance with all breeding standards, we do not support puppy mills, or backyard or hobby breeders,” said Gordon. “Our puppies are AKC and are vet checked every week. We really do a great job in making sure that they are healthy."



American Dog Club was first established in Albertson, near Roslyn, New York, in 1994, and maintains a trained staff of experienced kennel technicians, veterinarians and puppy consultants. A visit to either the Albertson or Smith Haven Mall stores is a bit like the ultimate kid-in-the-candy-store experience. Every puppy seems cuter than the next: Yorkies, Maltese, Teacups and wide variety of toys, designer breeds and most of the pedigrees available. Elliot Gordon further elaborated on the quality and lineage of his puppies in pointing out that “many of our exquisite puppies have champion listed on their pedigrees. Our puppies are selected personally from our experienced puppy specialists to insure health, temperament and quality. We require a world class standard of excellence in every puppy we offer and the support and training to properly care for your new family member.” As many of the store’s clients live outside of the area or in more than one location, American Dog Club also ships to clients all over the world such as, London, California and any other states.



A conversation with owner Gordon ultimately winds back to one about passion for what he does and for what he terms his team’s “obligation to the customer” to connect each of his customers with that one special puppy. “This obligation, and our incredible energy and enthusiasm, are the key ingredients setting American Dog Club apart from others.”



