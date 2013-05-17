American Dream: "If We Build It, Dogs and Farm Animals Will Love It!"

Chico, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- DogClaw Products, Inc., a NEW business created by a Chico State Alumni has announced the debut of the newly developed DogClaw. Simply put, it’s a purpose built back scratcher for your dog, and carry’s the tag line DogClaw…The Ultimate Scratcher…Your dog wants one! (It’s also great for horse and other farm type animals).



Available in Blue, Pink, or Blaze orange, here is what the very first internet order said about the DogClaw.



“Just received our pink DogClaw! It is amazing! Our dog Luna immediately wanted to play with it and once we started scratching her back she just laid there and let us. Brilliant!” Christine and Dave San Bernardino, CA



The DogClaw features three scratching/massaging surfaces: the Scratching Talons, Massaging Knuckles, and Radial Sides. The Scratching Talons are specially designed to penetrate any thickness of fur, giving your dog the deep scratch they want while the larger Massaging Knuckles smoothly glide over your animal’s coat, massaging them to their delight. In addition, the Radial Sides help to pinpoint those hard to reach places.



“Your dog will love the patented claw like design. The Scratching talons give them the deep scratch they want while the massaging knuckles smoothly glide over their coat. And the Collar Grab allows you to easily hook your dog’s collar when a quick grab is desired. Great for when friends are entering the home, or the repair man is carrying in his tools. Use it anytime you need to briefly hold onto your dog.” Steve Mervau- Sales and Marketing Manager.



Other notable unique features are the Hold Anywhere Handle so you can easily adjust your grip for comfort or distance from dog (easily scratch the base of the tail!) and the Collar Grab allows you to hook your dog’s collar when a quick grab is desired. Perfect for when a loved one is carrying in groceries and you want to prevent your dog from running out the door.



About DogClaw Products, Inc.

DogClaw Products, Inc., founded in 2012 and headquartered in Chico, CA, manufactures the DogClaw in Butte County, CA. Proudly made in the USA, it is also made with recycled materials. If you own a dog or farm type animal (horses love it too) check out the web site at www.thedogclaw.com. Each online purchase also comes with a 60 day money back guarantee. The DogClaw…Your Dog Wants One!



Media Contact:

DogClaw Products, Inc.

steve@thedogclaw.com

http://www.thedogclaw.com

Chico, CA