American Drew Camden Dark Is One of Many New Furniture Brands Available at N Style Homes

Hammond, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Statement pieces of furniture are a wonderful way to add a personal touch to a home. By investing in high-quality pieces, it is less likely that furniture will need to be replaced in the future.



Since 2010, clients in the market for well-crafted furniture have always consulted N Style Homes. The company is best known for their classic pieces from brands such as American Drew, American Heritage, Legacy Classic Furniture, Pennsylvania House, Hammary, and Better Homes and Gardens. N Style Homes carries many different types of furniture for entertainment spaces, home offices, living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms.



Recently, N Style Homes announced the expansion of their product range. Several new lines were introduced, including four styles of American Drew products.



The four lines, American Drew Camden Dark, American Drew Camden Light, American Drew Cherry Grove, and American Drew Tribecca, feature timeless items for all rooms of the house. For an easier shopping experience, N Style Homes allows customers to view American Drew furniture by room. Merchandise can also be sorted from lowest to highest price, rating, and newest to oldest. Every American Drew product in these ranges is eligible for free shipping.



All of the above products are eligible for layaway plans and ships free with white glove delivery. The company’s Super Spring Sale is in effect—customers can receive five to 20 percent off orders of $699 or more—and select Youth furniture is currently 60 percent off, as well.



Individuals with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact N Style Homes via email or phone. Customers can also subscribe to the company’s newsletter for the latest news, sales, and specials.



About N Style Homes

N Style Homes was started in 2010 with the goal of being the best online source of high-quality furniture. The company’s staff attends the International Furniture Market located in High Point, North Carolina twice per year. N Style Homes has a firm policy of offering only quality furniture from the best manufacturers in the furniture industry such as A.R.T. Furniture, American Drew Furniture, Legacy Classic Furniture, and Pulaski Furniture, and is committed to complete customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit http://www.nstylehomes.com