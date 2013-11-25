American Driver Training Academy Students Earn CDLs

New Castle, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Students are graduating at an overwhelming rate from American Driver Training Academy, located on the web at www.americandrivertraining.com . This week alone, ten students earned their Class A licenses and entered the work force as CDL-A drivers. Graduating from American Driver Training Academy is a life changing experience. Graduates come from all walks of life and in four short weeks have multiple job offers earning $50,000 to $75,000 annually. These job offers are from Fortune 500 companies that offer outstanding benefits packages and ample home time.



Students who are interested in attending truck driving schools in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey or Pennsylvania have multiple options available to them for education. However, most schools do not exhibit the commitment to job placement that American Driver Training Academy offers. With free Life Time Job Placement and a Career Center on site, ADTA's dedication to finding graduates employment truly shines through.



Students who go to driving school in NJ or truck school in Maryland may not have the same employment outcomes as those who attend American Driver Training Academy CDL school in DE. This school boasts high employment placement rates due to the quality of tractor-trailer training that their graduates receive. Employers seek ADTA graduates because they know that the intense hands-on training that an American Driver Training Academy student receives produces much safer truck drivers than those who have not had as much training. Recruiters from Fortune 500 Companies are calling daily and requesting the opportunity to hire American Driver Training Academy graduates.



ADTA students are graduating weekly from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and NJ. Attendance at American Driver Training Academy has been at an all-time high. The flexible hours and evening classes have made this DE truck school extremely popular. Weekend classes are also available for driving school students who have prior commitments during the week. Reservations for daytime, weekend and evening classes are currently being accepted and classes are filling up fast. Students who are ready for a life-changing experience and a rewarding career making $50,000 to $75,000 per year should reserve a seat today.



American Driver Training Academy is the place to get training for a commercial drivers license in NJ, MD, PA and Delaware.



About American Driver Training

ADTA is a CDL school in Delaware that serves students from the tri-state area with quality driver training. With the help of American Driver Training Academy, students who want a Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania or NJ commercial drivers license can get the very best training with the most instructor attention per student of any CDL training or truck school in Delaware.



For More Information: www.americandrivertraining.com