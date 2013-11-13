American Driver Training Salutes Unsung Hero

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- As Anthony Martin, Jr., was leaving Nebraska on Interstate 80 he had no idea he was about to become involved in a life-or-death situation with a fellow motorist. The truck driver followed proper safety procedures in helping a motorist who had experienced a serious accident and may have saved the man’s life. American Driver Training, a company that provides CDL training in NJ, commends Mr. Martin on his heroic action and his dedication to the ideals that good truck training programs try to instill in future drivers. As a truck driving school in NJ, American Driver Training, located at www.americandrivertraining.com hopes that all drivers graduating from truck driving schools in NJ show the same courage and attention to safety that this driver exhibited.



The accident occurred as Mr. Martin observed a driver in a car ahead of him swerve out of control and hit a metal railing. The car rolled across the interstate and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver was pinned inside the car with the door wedged against the ground.



As taught in CDL school in NJ, Mr. Martin immediately pulled his truck a safe distance away from the wreck, parked securely and ran to help the driver. He was able to determine that the man was in no immediate danger but needed to be removed from the car as soon as possible due to a small engine fire. By this time, another truck driver had arrived and helped put out the fire while Mr. Martin pulled the man to safety through the passenger side window.



While graduates of CDL driving school in NJ are not specifically trained on how to perform rescue operations, they are given instruction on how to assess a situation for potential danger. Mr. Martin used the same principles in this rescue as those taught through CDL training in NJ at American Driver Training. In order to obtain a commercial drivers license in NJ, it is vital that students have proper training, and American Driver Training is one of the best CDL schools in NJ for providing a comprehensive driving education.



American Driver Training salutes Mr. Anthony Martin, Jr., and his professional response to a frightening situation.



About American Driver Training

Of all the truck driving schools in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, drivers wanting CDL training in Delaware and throughout the tri-state area rely on American Driver Training more often than any other school. For professional CDL training in Delaware and throughout the region, American Driver Training can provide the best truck driving school in NJ and other states.



For More Information: www.americandrivertraining.com