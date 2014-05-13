Holliston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- American Durafilm Co., Inc., a leading distributor and fabricator of Kapton®, Teflon® and other high performance films, as well as a licensed industrial applicator of Teflon® coatings extends its new sales initiative by opening an American Durafilm Online Shop (http://www.durafilmshop.com) to sell frequently requested high-performance films and other materials for a wide range of applications. The new online shop stocks many of the standard distributor items for sale which include DuPont® Kapton® types HN and FN,Teflon® FEP and PFA films and Tefzel®. Teflon® bags and Saint Gobain® Rollcovers can also be purchased. All the items including film bags and roll covers are available online in a variety of standard sizes and thicknesses.



Mack Hendrick, Vice President of American Durafilm said, “The goal of this online store is to offer seamless customer experience by blending the ease and convenience of ordering standard items in small quantities from anywhere in the country. By joining our industry leading inventory and rapid delivery with the ease of online ordering, our online shop can become your source for products made with high-performance films”.



For a view of the online store, please visit American Durafilm Shop.



About American Durafilm

American Durafilm® Co., Inc. has more than 60 years of experience in providing solutions for wide-range of applications requiring high performance films, coating, and tubing. Founded in 1949 as one of the three original Licensed Industrial Applicators of Teflon® brand coatings, over half a century later, the company remains a leading supplier of DuPont™ ultra-high performance films, including Kapton®, Teflon®, and Tefzel®. The company is as well known for its responsive service as for its high quality products, having received numerous awards from commercial and government customers for on-time performance. Major functions of fabrication including heat sealing and assembly work which can be performed onsite in their updated 1000 square foot, ISO 7/Class 10000 clean room facilities. American Durafilm® is a national stocking distributor of Teflon®, Kapton®, and Tefzel® films as well as FEP rollcovers. The film thicknesses range from .0005” to .020”. In addition to seamless polyimide tubing in ID sizes ranging from 0.005” up to 6”, the new Tubing Division provides laser machining, cut to length, necking, flaring, tipping, thermoplastic jackets, reflow and subassembly services capabilities. American Durafilm® can also fabricate all of these high performance films according to customer specifications including processes for thermoforming, heat sealing, and die cutting. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.americandurafilm.com .



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