American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares over potential securities laws violations by American Eagle Outfitters and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) concerning whether a series of statements by American Eagle Outfitters regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



American Eagle Outfitters reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $3.12 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012 to over $3.47 billion for the 53 weeks period that ended on Feb. 2, 2013 and that its respective Net Income rose from $151.71 million to $232.11 million.



Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) grew from $10.37 per share in August 2011 to as high as $22.95 per share in September 2012.



On Aug. 5, 2013, American Eagle Outfitters announced that it is revising its second quarter EPS outlook to approximately $0.10, compared to EPS from continuing operations of $0.21last year. American Eagle Outfitters said the revised outlook is due to weaker than expected sales and margin results and that total net revenue decreased approximately 2% in the second quarter, while consolidated comparable sales, including AEO direct, decreased 7%.



Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) declined from $20.00 per share on August 5, 2013 to $16.62 per share on August 6, 2013.



On August 12, 2013, NYSE:AEO shares closed at $16.84 per share.



Those who purchased shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com