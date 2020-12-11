American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of American Electric Power Company, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: AEP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against American Electric Power Company, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: AEP stocks, concerns whether certain American Electric Power Company, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history", that the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6, which benefitted the Company and its coal-fired generation assets, that the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company's involvement, that the Company aided in subverting a citizens' ballot initiative to repeal HB6, that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' Class Period statements regarding the Company's regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny, that the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal and financial harm, that the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought by HB6, that as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, it sought a dirty energy bailout, that as opposed to the Company's repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers' interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers' bills, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE: AEP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.