American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Investor Notice: Investigation of Takeover Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2023 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is unfair to NYSE: AEL stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: AEL investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



West Des Moines, IA based American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States.



On July 5, 2023, Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) ("AEL") announced that they have entered into an agreement whereby Brookfield Reinsurance will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of AEL it does not already own in a cash and stock transaction that values AEL at approximately $4.3 billion.

As part of the agreement, each AEL shareholder will receive $55.00 per AEL share, consisting of $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) ("BAM") class A limited voting share ("BAM Shares") having a value equal to $16.15 (based on the undisturbed 90-day volume-weighted average share price ("VWAP") of the BAM Shares on June 23, 2023), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances as described below (the "Merger Consideration").

However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: AEL stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



