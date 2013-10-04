American Federale Is a "Must See" for Immigration Reform

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The National Coalition of Immigration Reform endorses the film “American Federale” as a must see for Congress prior to the debate on Immigration Reform. The film is about the only American ever to serve as a Mexican Federale and he tells us about life across the border.



The Coalition believes if every member of Congress saw this film we could come together to pass meaningful immigration reform beginning with sealing the border to stop illegal immigration.



Our policies are enabling the Drug Cartels to proliferate the violence. Sealing the borders will cut of valuable revenue that fund the activities of Cartels to terrorize ordinary people. This is an issue that both sides of the aisle can agree on. Democrats will see this as a Human Rights imperative and Republicans will see this as a National Security imperative but both sides have common ground to achieve a comprehensive plan to reform immigration and the film is the catalyst to bring the parties together to forge meaningful legislation.



“We see this as a turning point in American Politics and ‘American Federale’ is at the heart of the issues. We urge every American to see the film and jump on board putting pressure on the President and Congress to come together do set aside partisan politics and do what is in the best interests of America and Americans.’ – Stu Goldman, Executive Director.



AMERICAN FEDERALE IS AVAILABLE ON iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/american-federale/id689776427



Keywords – Immigration, Illegal Immigrant, border, mexico, border security, human rights violation, national security, Executive Director, Cartel,



For further information please contact:



Melody Shepherd

Keylite PSI

3838 Vinton Street

Culver City, CA 90232

818.863.0655

keylitepsi@gmail.com