American Fiber Cement Corporation to Join Environmental Sustainability Dialog at June 20 AIA Convention

This year’s theme of Leadership for Architecture—Leadership Beyond Architecture aims to further a national dialog concerning the role architects play as stewards of the built environment.



“We’re proud to take part in this discussion and to promote and distribute products that incorporate the sustainable philosophy of building long-lasting, virtually maintenance free structures,” said Ryan Hunter, AFCC Regional Sales Manager. The company has partnered with some of the industry’s leading manufacturers in an effort to educate, promote and embrace sustainable building design.



In recognition and support of the AIA’s theme, AFCC is set to showcase several offerings from its AFC Cladding product line. Products on exhibition will include Minerit HD, a durable fiber cement panel made of non-hazardous raw materials, Eter-Color, a high-density autoclaved fiber cement board consisting of organic reinforcing fibres, and Natura and Natura TC, lightweight, semi-transparent or colored fiber cement panels .



As a leading provider of high-density fiber cement products, AFCC is also among the first to recommend the principles of the Ventilated and Insulated Rain Screen Cladding (VIRSC) system. The construction is an effective way to regulate moisture, promote energy efficiency and reduce the overall stress on the building envelope.



Thousands of architects and building industry professionals are expected to attend this year’s AIA two-day leadership convention. General Colin Powell, U.S.A. (retired), Secretary of State (2001-2005), is slated to be the closing keynote speaker. AFCC will be showcasing its product line in booth 2562.



The American Fiber Cement Corporation is a member of the American Institute of Architecture and the U.S. Green Building Council. To learn more about the company’s upcoming participation at the 2013 AIA Convention, visit the company website at http://americanfibercement.com/



