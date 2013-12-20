American Fork Most Stable UT Construction Law Attorney Jonathan Jaussi from Freedom Legal Advice Services Was Honored by G3 as Lawyer of the Week for His Efforts with Interstate Defendants

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Congratulations to Jonathan Jaussi for this week’s Prestigious Award! Jonathan is the founder and lead attorney at Freedom Legal. Jonathan Jaussi is admitted to practice law in Utah, including licensure by the Supreme Court of Utah. He is also licensed to practice before the United States District Court for the District of Utah and is admitted to practice before the United States Tax Court. While attending law school, Jonathan served the public in many capacities. He worked with a public interest agency where he assisted lead-poisoned children and educated their parents regarding their legal rights http://www.freedomlegal.com/jonathanjaussi/.



Jonathan Jaussi

801-373-3366

JJ@FreedomLegal.com



In May 2003, Jonathan graduated from Law School at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Jonathan received prominent recognition with the CALI award for the highest achievement in his trial advocacy efforts. In addition, he won the Esther Clarke Moot Court Competition (with oral arguments presented before the Supreme Court of Rhode Island) as well as the Best Brief Award for the competition. He was also privileged to represent his law school in traveling to Washington, D.C., to argue in the First Annual Law and Economics Moot Court Competition (arguments held at federal court). http://www.freedomlegal.com/



The last eight years of Jonathan’s litigation experience includes work on complex civil and criminal matters, including a real estate matter worth claims exceeding $100 Million and multi-million dollar trademark lawsuit. He has demonstrated that ability to perceptively and diligently attack vexing legal problems for his clients and has achieved excellent results for them. Before his legal training, Jonathan graduated (1998) from Utah State University Cum Laude in Family and Human Development. While there, he served the public in numerous capacities. Some of these included work at a domestic violence shelter and assistance with a research study regarding substance abuse http://www.freedomlegal.com/services-2/.



Freedom Legal with Jonathan L. Jaussi

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPLHu7pfUJw



ABOUT US

As an attorney in Utah who’s fought hard for clients since 2004, Jonathan Jaussi has proven that he and his team can get excellent outcomes, even under very challenging conditions.



Attorney Jaussi founded Freedom Legal in April 2004 based on strong values, a passionate call to serve, and an unrelenting drive for legal and technical excellence.



Freedom Legal was founded to help people solve their problems and get out of financial and legal pain. Mr. Jaussi and his team strive to provide their clients with the peace of mind, clarity, and confidence they need to reach their goals.

http://www.freedomlegal.com/