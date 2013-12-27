American Fork UT Small Business Opportunity Sale: Expert Cowboy Raymond Chip Hutchinson Announces Sale of Mobile Cowboy Hat Company and 200 Website Based Enterprise to Tri-City Residents in Area

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The concept of a broad-brimmed hat with a high crown worn by a rider on horseback can be seen as far back as the Mongolian horsemen of the 13th century. A tall crown provided insulation, the wide brim, shade. Hot, sunny climates inspire designs with very wide brims such as the sombrero of Mexico. It is not clear when the cowboy hat began to be named as such. Westerners originally had no standard headwear. People moving West wore many styles of hat, including top hats, derbies, remains of Civil War headgear, sailor hats and everything else. Contrary to popular belief, it was the bowler and not the cowboy hat that was the most popular in the American West, prompting Lucius Beebe to call it "the hat that won the West." http://clevelandcowboyhats.buy-cowboy-hats-cheap-online.com/about-us/



To Contact Chip:

ChipHutchinson@gmail.com

801-722-9448



The History Behind the Cowboy Hat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM7jvGNM82Y



The Sale Price of the Hat Wagon Enterprise is set at: $29,500. The Sale includes a highly customized mobile hat trailer and an astonishing 215 websites that are both geographically hosted (in all 50 States and State Capitals) and optimized with SEO (Search Engine Optimization) to ensure success and penetration into the local cowboy hat markets. Blog articles for a year have also been pre-paid for and are included. The cost of the websites alone was over $30,000!



The original "Boss of the Plains," manufactured by Stetson in 1865, was flat-brimmed, had a straight sided crown, with rounded corners. These light-weight, waterproof hats, were natural in color, with four-inch crowns and brims. A plain hatband was fitted to adjust head size. The sweatband bore Stetson’s name. While only making one style of hat, they came in different qualities ranging from one-grade material at five dollars apiece to pure beaver felt hats for thirty dollars each. http://jacksonvillecowboyhats.buy-cowboy-hats-cheap-online.com/2013/05/23/the-cowboy-hat-wagon-is-growing-in-jacksonville/



About The hat Wagon

The Hat Wagon was established in 2005, by owner and operator, Chip Hutchinson, for the purpose of connecting the cowboy and his next new hat.

http://clevelandcowboyhats.buy-cowboy-hats-cheap-online.com/