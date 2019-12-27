American Health Care Academy Is Offering Accredited CPR Certification Online

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2019 -- American Health Care Academy provides professional, high-quality, and updated online health courses of training. Their mission is to promote and improve the health and well-being of persons and communities. Their primary goal is to prepare people to save lives. Their nationally-accredited courses like First Aid and CPR are created to promote theory development and offer constant education and practice for students. Their course curriculum is perpetually assessed and updated to be in accord with the evolving research and national standards. Besides, their instructors have passed all American Heart Association and OSHA courses.



"Individuals have responded very well to the courses we offer, and we are currently providing them to more than 10,000 group or corporate clients," said the company spokesperson. "The courses are available virtually via video conferencing and also in one-on-one sessions with trainers. Where there is a group interested in one-on-one training with an instructor, the instructor comes to the group's location since we partner with different instructors all over the US. We also offer the course in a blended format where clients take the online course and then do the one-on-one skills assessment."



Prospective students can get CPR online certification from American CPR Care Association. The institution's online accreditation includes issuing of certification documents signed by certified instructors, issuing of a printable copy of wallet certification card, an option to purchase a hard copy of wallet card, and quick delivery of the ordered hard copy certification cards. Students who unfortunately fail to pass their test the first time can retake the test multiple times until they pass.



"Since most of the guidelines and procedures for performing CPR evolve with the latest changes in the industry, it is always important for individuals to apply for an online CPR recertification program that keeps CPR knowledge refreshment," Explains the company spokesperson. It requires a small course and an online exam that can be taken immediately from our website. The skills acquired can make a difference between life and death when it matters the most. However, if busy, one can instead opt for an online course to save time. These courses can be studied online without any need to visit traditional classroom sessions."



The institution offers the best online first aid course that covers safety precautions, which are demonstrated through demos, visuals, and examples. The first aid certification is only valid for two years. The online first aid course can take a learner one to two hours with 60 days full access to the course material. The first aid course topics include basics about first aid, deciding to act, injury presentation and risk management, breathing emergency, muscle, bone, and joint emergency, burn distress, nerves system emergency, among many other topics.



