American Health Care Academy Offers CPR Certification Online

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- American Health Care Academy is a reputable online institute offering comprehensive emergency healthcare training. The nationally approved institute offers courses that are meant to improve the health and safety of individuals in the community. Individuals taking their classes are equipped with essential life skills that allow them to respond to any emergencies at work, in the home, or any other place in the community. Their courses are nationally accredited and are offered to both individuals and corporate organizations. American Health Care Academy offers a course curriculum that is comprehensive and up to standard and includes both theory lessons and practical hands-on experience in standard First Aid, CPR/AED, and blood pathogens certification. Students can now access their courses from their recently launched mobile app at any time at their convenience.



"We work hard to provide the best online certification programs. We commit ourselves to improve service provision in the healthcare industry by enhancing professionalism and expertise. Our courses are not only meant to improve an individual's skills but also make them look professional in their line of duty," commented the company spokesperson. "Our CPR/AED training topics include how to recognize an emergency, deciding when to act and how to act. Key factors to consider during the emergency, how to respond to an unconscious adult, an unconscious child, and an unconscious infant. When and how to apply the Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The trainee also takes an Adult, a Child, and an Infant CPR Quiz. Upon successful completion of the course, a wallet certification card is issued for our online courses."



Since the onset, American Health Care Academy has been known as the perfect choice where students can get CPR Certificate online. This institution offers CPR courses, which include infant, child, and adult techniques. CPR certification courses involve extensive training on the use of Automated External Defibrillator. Their course topics include recognizing emergencies, check all care, responding to an unconscious infant, essential factors, responding to an unconscious adult, choking, recovery position, and more.



"We have adopted a cost-effective mode of service delivery, which has enabled us to charge an affordable price for all our courses," said the academy's spokesperson. "Those looking for online CPR courses can get affordable and reliable services from us. American Health Care Academy is just a phone call away. We provide phone support globally to all our learners. Our instructors strive to ensure our students get the best CPR training online and qualify for their certificates. Our CPR certificates are only valid for up to two years. We are looking forward to improving our services based on our clients' specifications and work towards being the top provider of reliable online CPR training."



Clients looking where to get a CPR and First Aid certificate online can do the same when they partner with American Health Care Academy. Through their online platform, one can enroll in their programs and have access to the course materials with the least hassles. The course length runs for 1-2 hours, and individuals get unlimited course access for 60 days. The course covers all the pain points of the first aid and CPR fields, and learners can expect nothing short of excellence.



About American Health Care Academy

American Health Care Academy remains unrivaled as the provider of CPR class in the United States. The institute has taken the extra step to include a blended program for hands-on skills assessment that can be completed either virtually or physically with the assistance of their partner instructors.