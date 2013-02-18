American Heart Month: Heart Health and Hearing Loss

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Most Americans have heard by now that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women and is preventable and controllable. But did you know that heart disease is also linked to some forms of hearing loss?



In honor of February’s American Heart Month Now Hear This® audiology clinic in Raleigh wants to educate their community on the effects of heart disease on hearing health. Hearing loss is actually a major public health issue and is the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease.



The inner ear is extremely sensitive to blood flow and, as such, inadequate blood flow and consequent trauma to the blood vessels of the inner ear can contribute to hearing loss. Research has shown that an individual’s hearing nerves are so fragile that the ears are likely the first organs damaged by cardiovascular disease. In fact, hearing loss occurs 54% more often in people with heart disease than those without.



Because of the stigma attached to hearing loss only affecting the elderly, many people do not get their hearing checked until it becomes a major problem. Fortunately, self-administered hearing tests make it more convenient for individuals.



These self-administered hearing tests can be performed privately and comfortably in the Now Hear This clinic location in Raleigh off of Creedmoor Road. A hearing test mobile unit is also available for employers and nursing homes to have brought to their facility or office for group hearing tests.



These mobile units are capable of testing up to 10 people per hour. Audiologists are able to help individuals understand their hearing test results post-testing.



If you suspect that you (or a loved one) are showing signs of hearing loss, contact a qualified audiologist to learn more about hearing tests.



