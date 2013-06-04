American Hellenic Media Project Issues Communique in Support of Turkish Protestors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Media watchdog group, The American Hellenic Media Project (AHMP), issued the following today, its first comunique since 2007:



"We support our sisters and brothers in Turkey who are courageously advocating for democratic, progressive and humanitarian change for our world <3" signed by AHMP's Executive Director, P.D. Spyropoulos.



The statement, posted on AHMP's home page (ahmp.org), was inspired by citizen-led protests now occurring in Istanbul and Ankara, much like those seen in New York City's Zuccotti Park in 2011.



AHMP's statement is hyperlinked to a blog written by an unaffiliated protester in Turkey--writing about widespread media and internet censorship and police brutality with pepper spray and water cannons ("What is Happening in Istanbul?").



"That the police are being held to a democratic standard by the Turkish people themselves is a significant sign of progress" Mr. Spyropoulos remarked. "Citizens there may finally have a relatively safe space to pursue genuine democratization and reform . . . this is a far cry from the death squads of the 80's. I pray that the authorities respect the rights afforded peaceful citizens by the Turkish Constitution."