American Hero: Fast-Paced Adventure Meets Enlightening Education in Compelling Book of American History

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Teaching American History has long been a struggle for those in the education system, with most textbooks proving too boring and novels often veering far from the truth. As a renowned educator with a knack for the unique, Stuart Matranga has developed the perfect resource; an adventure-novel-cum-textbook that’s fast-paced, punchy and 100% historically accurate.



‘American Hero’ tells the story of a New World explorer who becomes immortal and influences the history of the United States. While the words and deeds of the book’s historical figures are accurate, the adventure narrative is chock-full of drama, action, passion and comedy to keep young minds intrigued.



Synopsis:



THE HISTORY OF AMERICA like you’ve never learned it before! From First Contact in 1492 to the Opening of Opportunity in the 1890s! REAL PEOPLE: Columbus, Sacagawea, Franklin, Washington, Lincoln, Sojourner Truth, Teddy Roosevelt, Crazy Horse, & More! REAL EVENTS: Massacres, Witch Trials, Pirates, Revolutions, Indian Wars, Slave Revolts, Civil War, Civil Rights, & More! REAL WORDS: From Letters, Speeches, & Testimony!



JOIN! An Immortal Teenager as He delivers Magic Gems to Champions of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness in AMERICA.



As the author explains, the novel introduces young readers to pivotal characters in America’s history in a way that leaves them begging for more.



“The narrative links major events, such as Lincoln's presidency, the Trail of Tears and the Mexican American War and includes lesser known true stories such as the Cherokee woman who saved the Revolution, the black landowner in Jamestown, and Lincoln's son's fateful encounter with his father's assassination. Everything is wrapped into an edge-of-your-seat adventure story that is a far cry from the dry textbooks most schools rely on,” says Matranga.



Continuing, “It makes American History real and speaks to the children so that they may identify with the historical figures and see their humanity. As an addendum to the book for the teacher's benefit, there are topics of discussion and questions relating to each chapter.”



Matranga has heavily tested the book among his students, with great success.



“I am presently using ‘American Hero’ in my classroom for 7 & 8 graders at Bridges Academy; so far they love it. It is not a replacement for the traditional textbook, but a supplement that is entertaining and enlightening.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts he is taking to change the face of American History education. With his book in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘American Hero’, published by Lulu, is available now: http://bit.ly/18hIZSP



The author is also available to demonstrate how he uses this book, at convenient times in the local area.



About the Author: Stuart Matranga

Stuart Matranga is a teacher and a journalist. He has worked for Rolling Stone, Maxim, has written and filmed a short about the Holocaust, starring Ed Asner. He has written many other books.