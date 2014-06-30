American Hero's Network Welcomes Dan Perkins, Author of the Brotherhood of the Red Nile

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- About Dan Perkins: Walking into a creative writing class at the BIG Arts Center on Sanibel Island in November 2011, Dan Perkins had no idea how dramatic of a turn his life would take after the four week class. The instructor, Nancy Daversa, started by telling the students they would know within the first two weeks if they could write. Dan smiled to himself thinking he would only miss a couple of rounds of golf.



But the writing bug bit Dan Perkins and he found, not only can he write, but he can write fast and with a vengeance. His first story blossomed into a full length novel that he completed in 90 days. The Brotherhood of the Red Nile, A Terrorist Perspective, would go on to be the fourth book by one of Nancy Daversa’s students in as many sessions of teaching. Dan’s first book was published in December, 2012, barely a year after taking the course.



