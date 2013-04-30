American Home Mortgage Servicing Loan Modification Are Easy to Get Approval

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Credit-yogi.com is here to help by offering some tips to access American Home Mortgage Servicing, Inc. (AHMSI) loan modification, including:



AHMSI Participates in MHA



AHMSI is a business that helps homeowners who are having financial trouble stay in their homes. The organization is an active participant in the Making Home Affordable plan, the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP), and Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) set forth by the federal government. As such, American Home Mortgage loan modification can reduce one’s mortgage payment by lowering the interest rate on it or extending the repayment period. AHMSI may also be able to obtain special forbearance for a property owner.



Pre-Eligibility Parameters



If one is looking into new mortgage loan modification, AHMSI can help with that, but there are some eligibility requirements that must be met first. One of these is that a customer must have a reliable, steady source of income. Another is that the property and the mortgage must both belong to the person applying for the modification, and the last is that the liable parties must all sign the modification documents. If one feels he can fill these requirements, he should go ahead and apply for modification.



Home Loan Insurance Claims



If a homeowner has wondered what he is paying house insurance for, this is it. In situations where an American Home Mortgage Servicing loan modification is not going to be a solution to a homeowner’s financial trouble, AHMSI may still be able to help him. The company can possibly advocate for him to receive a one-time only loan from his mortgage insurance fund which will allow the homeowner to get caught up on his payments. He would then have to repay the loan over time.



Alternate Assistance



There are other services this company can provide for the occasions where an American Home Mortgage loan modification isn’t possible. One such alternative is assisting a homeowner with a short sale. A short sale happens when the property is sold for less than what is owed on the mortgage. Of course, there are eligibility requirements, some of which are having an official offer for the home, the offer made must be equal to or less than the total payoff amount, and that the customer must be willing to allow AHMSI to evaluate the interior of the property.



