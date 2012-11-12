American Image Displays Offers the Innovative New TWIST Trade Show Banners

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- American Image Displays has provided trade show supplies to exhibitors for all sizes and types of trade shows, and now offers a brand new and very innovative product – the TWIST Trade Show Banners – which combine banner stands and trade show graphics in a unique and incredibly versatile manner.



American Image Displays sells trade show displays and supplies from all of the major trade show manufacturers. They sell to a large national and international client base and have been doing so for over 25 years. Their support team are very knowledgeable, and their showroom physical store and their online store provide a convenient one-stop shop for people interested in exhibiting at trade shows, especially those that prefer to have one reliable source to manage all of the necessary trade show display supplies and products.



The recently released TWIST banner stand system combines the best features of banner stands and trade show displays, providing a tool that can be used as a single banner stand or an entire 10ft or 20ft display, with either a single-sided or double-sided roll-able lambda mural graphic print on it.



The innovative TWIST trade show banners use lightweight aluminum poles, cut in 3 sections for packing, and which slip together and lock with a “TWIST” when assembled. Shipping weight for an 8ft back wall kit is only 50 lbs, and the hardware comes with a lifetime warranty.



The lambda print graphics are the ultimate in printed banners – extremely high resolution and vibrant photographic color depth, sandwiched inside of a double-sided lamination to protect the graphic. This lamination comes with a lifetime de-lamination warranty.



However, the innovation doesn’t stop there.



TWIST banner stands can be set side by side, connected with another lambda graphic and magnets, to make an almost invisible, seamless connection. The patented tensioning system makes the TWIST banners self-leveling, so that multiple banners can be linked together on uneven and difficult floors. The resulting wall is only a few inches thick, unlike many trade show display back walls, so you save a foot or more of booth space compared to traditional trade show booths.



Also, while the connecting graphic on the TWIST banner stands is the same lambda graphic as the main banners, the clever connection method allows it to flex horizontally, so that you can create curves and turns with your trade show graphic walls – and these curves can be changed at any time, simply by moving the banners into a different position.



Thus, your single TWIST trade show banners can be used as simple, single sided banners, but they can also accommodate double-sided graphics, and multiple TWIST banners can be combined to create single-sided or double-sided, flat or curved, display walls and even meeting rooms. This single system can replace most of your exhibits and displays.



The TWIST banner system also offers LED lights, which attach to an integral plug on the top of the banner displays – and if you have double-sided graphics, you can plug lights facing each side. There is an optional monitor bracket, to attach monitors to the TWIST banner stands – these can also be mounted double-sided.



The TWIST banners come in a surprisingly compact, wheeled shipping case, which offers an optional printed case wrap and wooden counter top, so it can be used as a counter at your event. See the TWIST Banners video on Youtube - http://youtu.be/FfdIAcUYvbg



In summary, these are incredibly well engineered trade show banners that can be used in a myriad of different ways. They combine the very best in photographic quality printed large format images, laminated for protection, mounted to hardware that is ultimately flexible – and even comes with a lifetime warranty. Call or visit our online store now for further details.



About American-Image.com

