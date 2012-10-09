American Image Lends a Material Edge to Online Crowdsourcing

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Crowdsourcing, or crowd funding, has become increasingly popular in recent years, with landmark projects landing millions of dollars and headlines besides. Sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo have given entrepreneurs and creative’s an unparalleled means by which to gain funding for projects from the general public in smaller amounts, instead of looking to more traditional business investors. American Image Displays recently pointed out that supplementing this methodology with traditional, real world marketing is key to its continued success.



American Image Displays supply exhibition display stands of every shape and size, from the small and portable pull up banner to full installations and islands. They have a wide range of displays available for sale or rent, including used displays and offer free consultations to customers, many of whom they hope to crop from the new generation of crowdsourcing creative’s.



Their blog -featuring high quality original editorials on trade show trends- recently published an article highlighting the advantages of taking online campaigns out into the real world. While they suggest caution about making a kickstarter campaign the full focus of a trade show display, they explained that augmenting a crowdsourcing campaign with further information on the company involved can anchor what may seem like a flight of fancy or indulgence project and attract serious investors who can get excited by the idea, and by the representatives of the company they meet at the expo.



The article includes several examples of how to use trade show displays to maximise the exposure of a crowd funding campaign, as well as hints and tips on trade show etiquette to help get the word out.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “The internet is amazing for making donations easier than ever, but at the same time, as projects become more and more numerous, the internet also makes it easier than ever to be ignored. By taking your crowd funding from the internet and placing it in the real-world market place of trade and display shows, you can attract the entrepreneurial and infect them with enthusiasm for your projects, making it far more likely that the right people will help you raise funds.”



