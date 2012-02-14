American Institute for CPR & First Aid Says Saving Seconds in Administering CPR Saves Lives

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- According to the American Institute for CPR & First Aid, every second saved in the administration of CPR and defibrillation significantly increases the chance of survival. As the country’s preeminent CPR certification provider, the organization is stepping up its efforts to educate Americans about the critical nature of promptly administering CPR as part of its ongoing campaign to increase CPR certification via its Website mycprcertificationonline.com.



Sudden cardiac arrest (often caused by an abnormal heart rhythm called ventricular fibrillation) can happen to anyone, anywhere at any time. While most Americans understand that CPR is critical for individuals suffering sudden cardiac arrest, few understand the nature of the condition, CPR and its critical time constraints. “The purpose of CPR is not to ‘start’ the heart, but rather to circulate oxygenated blood, and keep the brain alive until advanced care (especially defibrillation) can be initiated,” said an American Institute for CPR & First Aid spokesperson. “Our CPR online classes emphasize that seconds saved in administration of these techniques can dramatically improve survival rates.”



In fact, the Institute and the American Heart Association report that administering CPR and defibrillation within 3-5 minutes has the most dramatic affect on survival rates. “Survival rates in Seattle are as high as 30 percent due to widespread CPR and defibrillation use by paramedics,” said the spokesperson. “This is in stark contrast to New York’s two percent survival rate, which is reflective of the low number of paramedics with training in these techniques,” said the Institute spokesperson.



While arrest in children (1-17) can more generally be traced to a non-cardiac cause, CPR with rescue breathing yields a high percentage of positive results. Similar results hold true for children with a cardiac cause for arrest.



The Institute’s CPR certification online courses provide an affordable and simple way for individuals and groups to obtain two-year CPR and BLS certification as well as CPR recertification. “Ultimately, our goal is to help every American understand the crucial nature of quick action with CPR and defibrillation techniques in order to increase the number of people with certification and save lives,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://www.mycprcertificationonline.com



About American Healthcare Institute for CPR & First Aid

American Institute for CPR & First Aid is the physician-created and endorsed online provider of CPR and First Aid certification. American Heart Association (AHA) training for its physicians ensures the most up to date, accurate and highest quality online healthcare courses and certification available. All courses are based on 2010 AHA guidelines. Each course follows recommended guidelines from Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, OSHA, U.S. Department of Health Services, American Dental Association and the U.S. Department of Education and Emergency Cardiovascular Care (ECC) standards.