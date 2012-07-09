American Institute of Dental Assisting Rated As #1 Arizona Dental Assistant Schools

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Executives at the American Institute of Dental Assisting today announced the popular school has been rated #1 of all Arizona dental assistant schools. The staff at the school is extremely excited and happy their hard work is recognized by industry professionals which speaks volumes of the school’s commitment to its students and the community.



Being rated number one out of all Arizona dental assistant schools is a distinction that’s worthy of praise simply because it is not easy to get to the number spot. It takes hard work and dedication both of which come second nature to the instructors and administrators at the school.



Their collective efforts combined helps the school to produce graduates which are ready to take off running in their first job and it is the main reason their students are heavily recruited even before they graduate. In fact, many of their students have a job in place as soon as they graduate so they go immediately from school to work which is a perfect way for them to continue the momentum of their upward climb to a better life and a rewarding career.



“I wanted to be a dental assistant ever since I was little and my mom used to take us to Dr. Johnson. His assistant was so nice and so pretty that I wanted to be just like her. I enrolled in classes as soon as I finished high school and was working shortly thereafter. The only thing I can say to prospective students is to get started. The training passes quickly and the work is rewarding.” – Eileen Martinez



Dr. Eldon Hastings who is the school’s owner and current director was awarded the highly coveted “Best Teacher” recognition by the Arizona Private Schools Association. The APSA is an association of private and postsecondary schools in Arizona which provides many services to professionals in the industry.



About American Institute of Dental Assisting

What makes the American Institute of Dental Assisting the best Dental Assistant School in Arizona? they offer true hands-on experience assisting a real dentist treating real patients. Other assisting schools tout “hands on” experience but what does that mean? At the American Institute of Dental Assisting, all students assist licensed Dentists performing live procedures on actual live patients—not on plastic dummies.