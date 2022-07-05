American Law Firms Successfully Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- Artificial Intelligence is a tool that is being used across many sectors today, including by forward-focused law firms keen to evolve. There are many different ways in which this innovative tech can make a big difference operationally. For example, it is already proving vital in the area of legal research, with organizations such as LexisNexis already employing artificial intelligence to make researching thousands of instances of case law much more straightforward. E-discovery is another area where this technology is making waves, as well as when it comes to automated translation, which artificial intelligence can process at a much lower cost and much more quickly than any other means. Artificial intelligence is also proving to be game-changing for transcription, enabling the conversion of phone calls, bodycam footage etc. into the evidence required for litigation. Technology has a lot to offer law firms keen to upgrade for efficiency - and artificial intelligence is going to be a particularly vital asset going forward.



As a regulatory and legal recruitment agency, Larson Maddox is focused on helping organizations find the right people to leverage resources, such as artificial intelligence, across their own business. The firm has established a specialist team able to support a broad range of enterprises when it comes to resilient team building, connecting with a wide range of in-house talent that will enable any business to navigate the changing landscapes of any market today. Larson Maddox' expertise lies in providing recruitment support for a range of legal and regulatory functions in-house across a broad spectrum of different industries. These industries include retail and media, as well as manufacturing, consumer goods, technology and financial services. The firm works with a selection of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions so that options can be created for every hiring need. It has become a go-to regulatory and legal recruitment agency, not just for ambitious enterprises keen to find exceptional people, but also talented individuals ready to take a career-defining next step.



Larson Maddox is a regulatory and legal recruitment agency with a network that covers the entire US. Nationwide, the firm has a reach that includes most major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition, the team in the USA is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which adds a vital global dimension to the work that this regulatory and legal recruitment agency does. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise plus network is a powerful combination and the firm has invested heavily in developing both. That includes ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this regulatory and legal recruitment agency today, including Finance Regulatory AVP, Senior Investment Compliance Analyst and Corporate Paralegal.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.