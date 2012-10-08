LetsGetTickets Announces the Availability of American League Division Series Tickets

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- 'Let's Get Tickets' today announced the availability of tickets for the American League Division Series of Major League baseball. The prices vary from $50 to over $600 based on the venue, section, seat and demand of the tickets. With on click of a button you are provided a detailed image of the play field as well as the seating arrangement. The color markings are provided to distinguish the areas or sections for which tickets are available.



The site, http://www.letsgettickets.com/american-league-division-series-tickets, is offering special discounts on the tickets and anyone buying through it can save some money. The discount code is 'SALE' and entering this code on the checkout page provides the discount on the tickets. In case the match for which one bought the ticket is called off, the seller will refund entire amount.



New York Yankees are playing Baltimore Orioles for a chance at the American League crown and Oakland will match-up against the Detroit Tigers. Of the 107 world series played till date, 62 have been won by the American League teams. Of this, the New York Yankees took the honors for 27 times while Texas Rangers are the current defending champions.



'Let's Get Tickets' is offering the delivery of tickets through email and courier. One can also opt for a last minute pickup. The site is also offering a guarantee that the tickets would reach the buyer on time and would be legitimate and real providing a valid entry. Payments can be made online using the credit card through a secured gateway.



About LetsGetTickets

LetsGetTickets.com is an online discount ticket website that guarantees the authenticity of all tickets purchased through it. The visitors can buy low cost concert, sport and Broadway theater tickets quickly, easily and securely. The company has been serving the customers for over six years now.