Lakeland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- American Legion Post 15 of Dade City, Florida, announced an amazing fundraiser today. The fundraiser will be dedicated to "Our Local Home Town Hero's" and will consist of a Comedy Hypnosis Show. There will also be a live DJ there to play your favorite music after the show.



The show will feature Hypnotist Mike Valmar C.H. Mike brings to stage an interactive show, that is always fun and "G" rated, so feel free to bring the whole family. If you want to laugh till you cry, you have to see this show. Mike is a nationally known author, comic, and certified hypnotist. He will never embarrass or offend you. The skits performed are always clean and entertaining. At the end of the show, all the volunteers will be given positive suggestions. This is an extra bonus that will be done at each of his shows. Examples of these suggestions may be feeling better, having more energy, quit smoking, sleep better, or more.



Come out, support your local American Legion Post. Come out and support the people that have supported you. Join us for a worthwhile cause, see the show or be the show. Relax to the sounds of our professional DJ - Captain Dave, from Central Florida. Tickets are only $10.00 and are available from the site listed below. Tickets will also be available at the door, or any Legion member. Save time and money and order online today. Seating is limited. Show is 90 minutes long, then live DJ till 10:00 PM



American Legion Post 15 of Dade City,

May 18, 2013

6:00 PM



For more information, please visit http://HynotistMike.com or phone 863 510 9279



Media contact

Advanced Hypnosis Centers

mike@advancedhypnosiscenters.com

Lakeland, Florida 863 510 9279

www.AdvancedHypnosisCenters.com