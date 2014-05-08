American Lifestyles 2014: Looking Forward - US - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- In 2014, it appears that America has finally stopped holding its collective breath, waiting for another economic shoe to drop. After five years of slow but steady growth, Americans have passed the tipping point of prolonged economic worry and have cautiously accepted that things are better. Confidence in personal finances has allowed consumers to think about the future rather than linger over the past.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary



The people

Figure 1: Assessment of current financial situation and expectations for 2014, January 2014

The economy

Overview of consumer spending

Figure 2: Total US consumer expenditure and fan chart forecast at current prices, 2008-18

The consumer

Spending habits

Figure 3: Past six-month spending habits and plans for spending in the next six months, January 2014

Changes to spending

Figure 4: Perceived changes in spending in 2013 compared to prior years, January 2014

Spending priorities

Figure 5: How extra money is spent, January 2014

Personal goals for 2014

Figure 6: Personal goals in 2014, January 2014

Health and wellness goals in 2014

Figure 7: Health and wellness goals in 2014, January 2014

What we think



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The US in 2014: The People



Key points

Demographic and social trends impacting the population

Economy may be growing, but “population recession” continues

Figure 8: Total US population trends and projections, 2000-19

Where the growth is

Figure 9: US population growth heat map, 2012-13

General fertility rate and births continue decline – but may have bottomed out

Figure 10: General fertility rate (births per 1,000 women), 1909, 1960, 2007, 2012

Figure 11: Total number of births in the US, and general fertility rate, 2002-12*

Age structure and growth projections

Figure 12: Total US population distribution, by age, 2009-19

Race and Hispanic origin: population size and growth projections

Figure 13: Share of total US population by race/Hispanic origin, 2009-19

Diversity in the US continues to increase

Figure 14: Total US population growth trends, by race/Hispanic origin, 2009-19, 2009-14, and 2014-19



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