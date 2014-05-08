American Lifestyles 2014: Looking Forward - US - April 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "American Lifestyles 2014"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- In 2014, it appears that America has finally stopped holding its collective breath, waiting for another economic shoe to drop. After five years of slow but steady growth, Americans have passed the tipping point of prolonged economic worry and have cautiously accepted that things are better. Confidence in personal finances has allowed consumers to think about the future rather than linger over the past.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
The people
Figure 1: Assessment of current financial situation and expectations for 2014, January 2014
The economy
Overview of consumer spending
Figure 2: Total US consumer expenditure and fan chart forecast at current prices, 2008-18
The consumer
Spending habits
Figure 3: Past six-month spending habits and plans for spending in the next six months, January 2014
Changes to spending
Figure 4: Perceived changes in spending in 2013 compared to prior years, January 2014
Spending priorities
Figure 5: How extra money is spent, January 2014
Personal goals for 2014
Figure 6: Personal goals in 2014, January 2014
Health and wellness goals in 2014
Figure 7: Health and wellness goals in 2014, January 2014
What we think
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The US in 2014: The People
Key points
Demographic and social trends impacting the population
Economy may be growing, but “population recession” continues
Figure 8: Total US population trends and projections, 2000-19
Where the growth is
Figure 9: US population growth heat map, 2012-13
General fertility rate and births continue decline – but may have bottomed out
Figure 10: General fertility rate (births per 1,000 women), 1909, 1960, 2007, 2012
Figure 11: Total number of births in the US, and general fertility rate, 2002-12*
Age structure and growth projections
Figure 12: Total US population distribution, by age, 2009-19
Race and Hispanic origin: population size and growth projections
Figure 13: Share of total US population by race/Hispanic origin, 2009-19
Diversity in the US continues to increase
Figure 14: Total US population growth trends, by race/Hispanic origin, 2009-19, 2009-14, and 2014-19
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